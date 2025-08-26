62 photos as Eastbourne Borough claim first home point of season with Slough Town draw

Pemi Aderoju scored in the second half to cancel out Slough’s opener – but Matt Gray’s team could not go on and find a winner.

The point was enough to lift them off the bottom of the table and now their attempts to strengthen the squad will continue.

See pictures from Monday’s Priory Lane clash on this page and those linked, and get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.

1 . Lydia Redman Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

