62 photos as Eastbourne Borough claim first home point of season with Slough Town draw

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
Eastbourne Borough are still looking for their first National South win of the season – but they do at least have their first home point in the bag.

Pemi Aderoju scored in the second half to cancel out Slough’s opener – but Matt Gray’s team could not go on and find a winner.

The point was enough to lift them off the bottom of the table and now their attempts to strengthen the squad will continue.

See pictures from Monday’s Priory Lane clash on this page and those linked, and get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South

1. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South

3. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

