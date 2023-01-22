Edit Account-Sign Out
62 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's win over Hungerford Town in National South

Eastbourne Borough put a little run of defeats behind them by putting three past Hungerford Town in front of just over 1,000 fans at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago

Charlie Walker, James Hammond and Leone Gravata got the goals at the bottom side were defeated – keeping Botough in eighth place and on the fringe of the National South play-off race.

See 19 of Andy Pelling’s pictures from the victory in the slideshow in the video player above – and see 43 by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – just scroll down to see them.

