62 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's win over Hungerford Town in National South

Eastbourne Borough put a little run of defeats behind them by putting three past Hungerford Town in front of just over 1,000 fans at Priory Lane.
Charlie Walker, James Hammond and Leone Gravata got the goals at the bottom side were defeated – keeping Botough in eighth place and on the fringe of the National South play-off race.
See 19 of Andy Pelling’s pictures from the victory in the slideshow in the video player above – and see 43 by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – just scroll down to see them.
