62 pictures from Horsham FC's visit to Folkestone Invicta

Dominic Di Paola’s Hornets had won eight in a row before heading to Invicta on Saturday – but hopes of a ninth were scuppered by the hosts.
Adam Adeoye Yusuff gave Folkestone a third-minute lead from the spot and Jack Jebb made it two before half an hour was up. Horsham kept battling but Daniel Smith made sure of their defeat with a late third.
Nevertheless, Horsham remain in an excellent position in the table – they’re fifth, in the final play-off spot, and six points ahead of sixth-placed Chi City. Next up for Di Paola’s men is a home clash with Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.
See pictures from Folkestone v Horsham by John Lines on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the camp in the West Sussex County Times every Thursday.
