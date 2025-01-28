Folkestone Invicta v Horsham, Isthmian premier divisionFolkestone Invicta v Horsham, Isthmian premier division
62 pictures from Horsham FC's visit to Folkestone Invicta

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:21 BST
All good things come to an end – and so it was with Horsham’s fantastic run of wins in the Isthmian premier division.

Dominic Di Paola’s Hornets had won eight in a row before heading to Invicta on Saturday – but hopes of a ninth were scuppered by the hosts.

Adam Adeoye Yusuff gave Folkestone a third-minute lead from the spot and Jack Jebb made it two before half an hour was up. Horsham kept battling but Daniel Smith made sure of their defeat with a late third.

Nevertheless, Horsham remain in an excellent position in the table – they’re fifth, in the final play-off spot, and six points ahead of sixth-placed Chi City. Next up for Di Paola’s men is a home clash with Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

See pictures from Folkestone v Horsham by John Lines on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the camp in the West Sussex County Times every Thursday.

