64 photos as Eastbourne Borough gain vital National South win at St Albans

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Apr 2025, 17:33 BST
Kai Innocent was the goal hero as Eastbourne Borough clinched a 1-0 win at St Albans City that kept them right on the tails of the top two in the table.

His first-half volley was enough for a victory that kept Adam Murray’s team in the title race – they’re in third place and only two points behind leaders Truro and second-placed Worthing, and it’s Chris Agutter’s Rebels who visit Priory Lane on Good Friday.

See pictures from the win at St Albans on this page and those linked, and get all the latest from the Borough camp on this website and in the Eastbourne Herald in the week.

