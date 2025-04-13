64 photos as Eastbourne Borough gain vital National South win at St Albans

His first-half volley was enough for a victory that kept Adam Murray’s team in the title race – they’re in third place and only two points behind leaders Truro and second-placed Worthing , and it’s Chris Agutter’s Rebels who visit Priory Lane on Good Friday.

See pictures from the win at St Albans on this page and those linked, and get all the latest from the Borough camp on this website and in the Eastbourne Herald in the week.