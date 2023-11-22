BREAKING
64 photos as Eastbourne Borough take point from Dover Athletic trip

Zak Emmerson’s goal earned Eastbourne Borough a point on their midweek National League South trip to Dover.
By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:52 GMT

He struck five minutes before the break in Kent after Fletcher Holman had set him up, but the hosts fought back and it ended 1-1.

Mark Beard’s team are 19th and have yet another away game to come on Saturday, when they go to Hemel Hempstead.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Dover v Borough on this page and the ones linked and get Kevin Anderson’s latest report from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

