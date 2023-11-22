64 photos as Eastbourne Borough take point from Dover Athletic trip

Zak Emmerson’s goal earned Eastbourne Borough a point on their midweek National League South trip to Dover.

He struck five minutes before the break in Kent after Fletcher Holman had set him up, but the hosts fought back and it ended 1-1.

Mark Beard’s team are 19th and have yet another away game to come on Saturday, when they go to Hemel Hempstead.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Dover v Borough on this page and the ones linked and get Kevin Anderson’s latest report from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

