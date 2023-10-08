BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League SouthAction from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South

64 photos from Eastbourne Borough’s terrific come-from-behind win at St Albans thanks to supersub Zak Emmerson’s treble

Zak Emmerson’s second half hat-trick – Eastbourne Borough’s second match-winning treble inside a week – saw them come from behind to win at St. Albans City.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST

The 19-year old came off the bench at half-time and made his mark as the Sports showed character to come from behind twice to win 3-2 at Clarence Park.

Mitchell Weiss and Dylan Fage had given City the lead on two occasions – the former after just 26 seconds – but Borough dug deep for a deserved win in Hertfordshire.

It came just a few days after Fletcher Holman scored five in Borough’s rout of Billingshurst in the Sussex Senior Cup.

See pictures from the win at St Albans by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South

1. St Albans City v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (25).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South

2. St Albans City v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (24).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South

3. St Albans City v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (17).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South

4. St Albans City v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (2).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-2 win at St Albans City in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughBillingshurst