64 pictures as Tommy Widdrington gets winning start as Eastbourne Borough boss

Freddie Carter’s goal earned Borough a precious three points, their first maximum haul of the season, to take them within a point of climbing out of the relegation zone.

One win doesn’t change everything of course, but Widdrington’s return has given everyone at Priory Lane a huge lift for the challenges ahead.

The next test comes quickly – Eastbourne head to Maidstone United on Tuesday night looking to build on this first win.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Maidenhead 0 Borough 1 on this page and those linked – and get all the news from Widdrington’s first week back at Priory Lane in the Herald on Friday.

