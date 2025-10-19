Maidenhead Utd v Eastbourne Borough, National League Southplaceholder image
64 pictures as Tommy Widdrington gets winning start as Eastbourne Borough boss

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Oct 2025, 10:22 BST
Just call him Tommy Win-rington. Two days after his return for a second spell as Eastbourne Borough manager, Widdrington oversaw the Sports’ first National League South win of the season.

Freddie Carter’s goal earned Borough a precious three points, their first maximum haul of the season, to take them within a point of climbing out of the relegation zone.

One win doesn’t change everything of course, but Widdrington’s return has given everyone at Priory Lane a huge lift for the challenges ahead.

The next test comes quickly – Eastbourne head to Maidstone United on Tuesday night looking to build on this first win.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Maidenhead 0 Borough 1 on this page and those linked – and get all the news from Widdrington’s first week back at Priory Lane in the Herald on Friday.

