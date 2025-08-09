64 pictures from Horsham's historic first game in National League South at Chelmsford City

They have made their debut in National League South, the highest level they have ever played at – and very nearly came home from Essex with a creditable point.

Instead Clarets defender Harry Barbrook struck with just nine minutes of the 90 to go to condemn the Hornets to defeat.

Hornets fans travelled, as ever, in good numbers and could be proud of their efforts and those of the players. Horsham can now look forward to the season’s first NLS Sussex derby, at home to Worthing next Saturday.

See pictures by John Lines from the historic trip to Chelmsford City on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from the Hornets camp in the West Sussex County Times every Thursday.

