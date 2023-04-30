Edit Account-Sign Out
65 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win over Concord Rangers in National League South

Eastbourne Borough signed off the season with a win – beating Concord Rangers 2-1 in front of another large Priory Lane crowd.

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 18:39 BST

It was a fitting end to what’s been a positive season for Borough and they ended in eighth spot – just three points off a play-off place.

See 36 of Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – and another 29 from Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above. And read Kevin Anderson’s review of the season here. Get the Borough latest this and every Friday in the Eastbourne Herald.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's final match of the National League South season, a 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers

1. Eastbourne Borough v Concord Rangers pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (13).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's final match of the National League South season, a 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's final match of the National League South season, a 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers

2. Eastbourne Borough v Concord Rangers pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (6).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's final match of the National League South season, a 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's final match of the National League South season, a 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers

3. Eastbourne Borough v Concord Rangers pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (20).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's final match of the National League South season, a 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's final match of the National League South season, a 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers

4. Eastbourne Borough v Concord Rangers pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (23).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's final match of the National League South season, a 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

