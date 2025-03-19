Horsham v Brighton U21s, Sussex Transport Senior Cup semi-finalplaceholder image
Horsham v Brighton U21s, Sussex Transport Senior Cup semi-final

67 photos as Horsham clinch Amex Stadium return with Sussex semi win over Brighton & Hove Albion

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Mar 2025, 08:33 BST
Holders Horsham are back in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final – after beating Brighton under-21s 1-0 in a tight semi-final at Lancing.

A goal by Lucas Rodrigues 13 minutes from time settled the semi-final and put Horsham in the final, where they will play Littlehampton Town on a date to be arranged at the Amex in May.

It will come a year after Dominic Di Paola’s side lifted the trophy with a comfortable win over Hastings.

See pictures from the Hornets’ semi-final win – taken by John Lines – on this page and those linked and get the reaction from the camp in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

