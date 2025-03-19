67 photos as Horsham clinch Amex Stadium return with Sussex semi win over Brighton & Hove Albion

A goal by Lucas Rodrigues 13 minutes from time settled the semi-final and put Horsham in the final, where they will play Littlehampton Town on a date to be arranged at the Amex in May.

It will come a year after Dominic Di Paola’s side lifted the trophy with a comfortable win over Hastings.

See pictures from the Hornets’ semi-final win – taken by John Lines – on this page and those linked and get the reaction from the camp in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

