68 photos as FA Cup headline-makers Horsham have rare Isthmian premier outing against Concord

Horsham FC are not getting much chance to ‘concentrate on the league’ at the moment – but it’s what they were doing on Saturday, as they gained a 1-1 draw away to Concord Rangers to stay on the fringes of the play-off and promotion race.

Dom Di Paola’s men have sensationally been reinstated into the FA Cup over Barnsley fielding an ineligible player in their replay win in West Susses, and the Hornets will go to Sutton next weekend in the second round – playing for a prized spot in the third round among Premier League and Championship sides. They’re also still in the FA Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup.

But the Isthmian premier is their bread and butter and they picked up another valualbe point on the road when a Charlie Hester-Cook goal earned a 1-1 draw away to Concord Rangers.

See pictures from the match by Natalie Mayhew (Butterfly Football) on this page and those linked. And get all the Hornets news and a look ahead to that Sutton trip in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

