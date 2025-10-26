68 pictures as Hassocks beat Broadbridge Heath in Isthmian south east tussle

Charlie Pitcher put the Robins in front midway through the first half but Zac Young levelled for the Bears just before the break.

Jack Troak restored the Hassocks lead just after the interval and that’s the way it stayed.

The result leaves the Robins 14th and the Bears 12th – either side of another Sussex side, Eastbourne Town.

See Phil Westlake’s pictures from Hassocks v Heath on this page and those linked and get all the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times and West Sussex County Times, both out on Thursday.

