69 match pictures as Chippenham Town defeat Eastbourne Borough in National League South

Eastbourne Borough again failed to hold on to a lead – and ended up 4-2 losers at Chippenham Town.

Fletcher Holman put Mark Beard’s depleted side ahead before Caine Bradbury’s free-kick made it 1-1 in the first half and Matt McClure’s penalty and a second by Bradbury made it 3-1 in the second half. Leone Gravata nabbed his second in two games gave Borough new hope, only for Craig Fasanmade’s goa in injury time to clinch a 4-2 win.

Borough, who drew 3-3 at home to Slough last weekend after leading 3-1, hope for better when they head to Maidstone on Tuesday night. Beard’s team are 20th i the National South table.

See pictures from Chippenham-Borough on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

