BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne BoroughAction from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough
Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough

69 match pictures as Chippenham Town defeat Eastbourne Borough in National League South

Eastbourne Borough again failed to hold on to a lead – and ended up 4-2 losers at Chippenham Town.
By Steve Bone
Published 5th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT

Fletcher Holman put Mark Beard’s depleted side ahead before Caine Bradbury’s free-kick made it 1-1 in the first half and Matt McClure’s penalty and a second by Bradbury made it 3-1 in the second half. Leone Gravata nabbed his second in two games gave Borough new hope, only for Craig Fasanmade’s goa in injury time to clinch a 4-2 win.

Borough, who drew 3-3 at home to Slough last weekend after leading 3-1, hope for better when they head to Maidstone on Tuesday night. Beard’s team are 20th i the National South table.

See pictures from Chippenham-Borough on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough

1. Chippenham v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (54).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough

2. Chippenham v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough

3. Chippenham v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (50).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough

4. Chippenham v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (5).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to Eastbourne Borough Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne Borough