69 photos as Eastbourne Borough host Hashtag United to wrap up pre-season

That’s the outllok at Eastbourne Borough as they gear up for their National South opener at Farnborough on Saturday, having ended their run of friendlies with a 2-2 home draw with Hashtag United.

Pemi Aderoju headed Borough in front on 51 minutes before the visitors nabbed two goals in 11 minutes to lead – before Victor Akinwale’s late effort put Borough back on level terms.

See pictues by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked and get all the build-up to the first NLS game in the Herald, out on Friday.

