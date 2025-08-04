69 photos as Eastbourne Borough host Hashtag United to wrap up pre-season

That’s the outllok at Eastbourne Borough as they gear up for their National South opener at Farnborough on Saturday, having ended their run of friendlies with a 2-2 home draw with Hashtag United.
Pemi Aderoju headed Borough in front on 51 minutes before the visitors nabbed two goals in 11 minutes to lead – before Victor Akinwale’s late effort put Borough back on level terms.
See pictues by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked and get all the build-up to the first NLS game in the Herald, out on Friday.
Eastbourne Borough v Hashtag United, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
Borough celebrate a goal in the 2-2 draw with Hashtag United - picture by Lydia Redman Photo: Lydia Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Hashtag United, pre-season friendly Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Hashtag United, pre-season friendly Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
