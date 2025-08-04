Eastbourne Borough v Hashtag United, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
Eastbourne Borough v Hashtag United, pre-season friendly

69 photos as Eastbourne Borough host Hashtag United to wrap up pre-season

By Steve Bone
Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:05 BST
The friendlies are over – now for the real thing.

That’s the outllok at Eastbourne Borough as they gear up for their National South opener at Farnborough on Saturday, having ended their run of friendlies with a 2-2 home draw with Hashtag United.

Pemi Aderoju headed Borough in front on 51 minutes before the visitors nabbed two goals in 11 minutes to lead – before Victor Akinwale’s late effort put Borough back on level terms.

See pictues by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked and get all the build-up to the first NLS game in the Herald, out on Friday.

