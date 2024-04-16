Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray WanderersImages from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers
Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers

69 photos as Horsham beat Cray Wanderers to close in on play-off place

Horsham took another step towards an Isthmian premier play-off spot by beating Cray Wanderers 2-0 in front of a crowd of 1,405 at the Camping World Community Stadium.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:15 BST

Daniel Ajakaiye and James Hammond scored the goals within the first half hour to clinch three points that left Horsham fifth and needing only four points from their final four games to be sure of a top-five finish.

They go to Lewes this evening (April 16) bidding to edge ever closer.

See pictures by John Lines from the win over Cray Wanderers on this page and the ones linked – and get boss Dominic Di Paola’s view on the week’s action in the West Sussex County Times – out on Thursday as usual.

Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers

1. Horsham v Cray Wanderers pictures by John Lines (50).JPG

Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers Photo: Picasa:John Lines

Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers

2. Horsham v Cray Wanderers pictures by John Lines (56).JPG

Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers Photo: Picasa:John Lines

Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers

3. Horsham v Cray Wanderers pictures by John Lines (27).JPG

Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers Photo: Picasa:John Lines

Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers

4. Horsham v Cray Wanderers pictures by John Lines (24).JPG

Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers Photo: Picasa:John Lines

Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:Lewes