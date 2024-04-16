69 photos as Horsham beat Cray Wanderers to close in on play-off place

Daniel Ajakaiye and James Hammond scored the goals within the first half hour to clinch three points that left Horsham fifth and needing only four points from their final four games to be sure of a top-five finish.

They go to Lewes this evening (April 16) bidding to edge ever closer.

See pictures by John Lines from the win over Cray Wanderers on this page and the ones linked – and get boss Dominic Di Paola’s view on the week’s action in the West Sussex County Times – out on Thursday as usual.

1 . Horsham v Cray Wanderers pictures by John Lines (50).JPG Images from Horsham FC's win at home to Cray Wanderers Photo: Picasa:John Lines

