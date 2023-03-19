69 photos from Eastbourne Borough's win over Slough Town in National League South

Eastbourne Borough remain just outside the National South play-off zone after two second half goals carried them to victory over Slough Town at Priory Lane.
Charlie Walker’s opener and a late second by Norman Wabo earned a 2-0 win that gave Danny Bloor’s men 58 points – just two behnd Worthing, who occupy the final play-off place of seventh after a 4-2 defeat at Chelmsford.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Borough’s win on this page and the ones linked, and more from Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above. And get the Sports latest in the Herald – out every Friday.
1. Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (41).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman