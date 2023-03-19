Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
3 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
5 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
5 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
6 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
7 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

69 photos from Eastbourne Borough's win over Slough Town in National League South

Eastbourne Borough remain just outside the National South play-off zone after two second half goals carried them to victory over Slough Town at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Mar 2023, 17:43 GMT

Charlie Walker’s opener and a late second by Norman Wabo earned a 2-0 win that gave Danny Bloor’s men 58 points – just two behnd Worthing, who occupy the final play-off place of seventh after a 4-2 defeat at Chelmsford.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Borough’s win on this page and the ones linked, and more from Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above. And get the Sports latest in the Herald – out every Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane

1. Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (41).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane

2. Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (11).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane

3. Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (12).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane

4. Eastbourne Borough v Slough Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (10).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 Ntional League South win against Slough Town at Priory Lane Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Next Page
Page 1 of 14
Eastbourne BoroughDanny BloorWorthing