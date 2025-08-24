Bath City v Eastbourne Borough, National League Southplaceholder image
71 photos as Eastbourne lose at Bath City to go bottom of National League South

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Aug 2025, 17:55 BST
It’s been a tough start to the season for Eastbourne Borough – and it didn’t get any easier at Twerton Park on Saturday.

Matt Gray’s side have now lost three in a row and sit bottom of the pile after goals by William Davies and Bradley Ash earned a 2-0 victory for the Romans.

Borough will keep believing an upturn in results is around the corner and they have an immediate chance to find that elusive first win when they host Slough Town at Priory Lane on bank holiday Monday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the Bath-Borough clash on this page and those linked, and we’ll have news of Monday’s non-league action across Sussex on this website – plus the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

