71 photos as Eastbourne lose at Bath City to go bottom of National League South

Matt Gray’s side have now lost three in a row and sit bottom of the pile after goals by William Davies and Bradley Ash earned a 2-0 victory for the Romans.

Borough will keep believing an upturn in results is around the corner and they have an immediate chance to find that elusive first win when they host Slough Town at Priory Lane on bank holiday Monday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the Bath-Borough clash on this page and those linked, and we’ll have news of Monday’s non-league action across Sussex on this website – plus the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

