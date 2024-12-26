Horsham v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian premier divisionHorsham v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian premier division
72 photos from Horsham’s Isthmian premier win over Bognor Regis Town

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Dec 2024, 21:10 BST
Horsham took the Sussex derby honours in the Isthmian premier division with a 2-1 home success over the Rocks.

Chris Dickson’s goal gave Horsham an interval lead and James Hammond doubled it shortly after half-time before Jasper Mather quickly halved the deficit.

Horsham had Danny Barkjer sent off 10 minutes from time but held on for a win which puts them up to sixth and leaves the Rocks on the bottom of the table.

See pictures from the match by John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

