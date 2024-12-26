72 photos from Horsham’s Isthmian premier win over Bognor Regis Town

Chris Dickson’s goal gave Horsham an interval lead and James Hammond doubled it shortly after half-time before Jasper Mather quickly halved the deficit.
Horsham had Danny Barkjer sent off 10 minutes from time but held on for a win which puts them up to sixth and leaves the Rocks on the bottom of the table.
See pictures from the match by John Lines on this page and the ones linked.
1. Horsham v Rocks in the Isthmian premier division Pictures by John Lines (14).JPG
Horsham v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines
2. Horsham v Rocks in the Isthmian premier division Pictures by John Lines (1).JPG
Horsham v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines
3. Horsham v Rocks in the Isthmian premier division Pictures by John Lines (9).JPG
Horsham v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines
4. Horsham v Rocks in the Isthmian premier division Pictures by John Lines (29).JPG
Horsham v Bognor Regis Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.