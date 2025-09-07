77 pictures as Eastbourne Borough and Hemel Hempstead Town share spoils

Manager Matt Gray described the display at home to Hemel Hempstead Town as a big improvement on the second half of Tuesday’s poor defeat at Horsham – but there is frustration at Priory Lane that the search for that first victory goes on.

The Sports had chances but couldn’t tuck any away and remain bottom of the table as a result, and now turn their attention to the FA Cup and a home tie against Epsom and Ewell next Saturday.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the Borough-Hemel game on this page and those linked, and get the latest from the Lane in the Herald every Friday.

