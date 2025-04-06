79 great photos as Eastbourne Borough FC beat Weymouth to strengthen promotion bid

Alexander’s fourth hat-trick of the season helped Borough bounce back from last week’s defeat at Dorking to win 4-1 against Weymouth – whose relegation was confirmed – and go fourth in the table.

Adam Murray’s team are just two points behind new leaders Truro – who won at Worthing – with four games to play.

Alexanders has now scored 24 goals this season and he took centre stage after Yahaya Bamba had put the Sports in front early on.

Weymouth scored through a deflected Jake McCarthy goal.

Next up for Borough is a trip to face relegation-threatened St Albans next Saturday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the win over Weymouth on this page and those linked – and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

