Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League SouthEastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South
Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South

79 great photos as Eastbourne Borough FC beat Weymouth to strengthen promotion bid

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Eastbourne Borough scored four for the second straight home match to move within two points of top spot in National League South – and not for the first time this season, George Alexander was the goal hero.

Alexander’s fourth hat-trick of the season helped Borough bounce back from last week’s defeat at Dorking to win 4-1 against Weymouth – whose relegation was confirmed – and go fourth in the table.

Adam Murray’s team are just two points behind new leaders Truro – who won at Worthing – with four games to play.

Alexanders has now scored 24 goals this season and he took centre stage after Yahaya Bamba had put the Sports in front early on.

Weymouth scored through a deflected Jake McCarthy goal.

Next up for Borough is a trip to face relegation-threatened St Albans next Saturday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the win over Weymouth on this page and those linked – and get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South

1. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South

3. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weymouth, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:George AlexanderWeymouthNational League SouthAdam MurrayWorthing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice