79 photos as Horsham clinch play-off spot with win at Carshalton Athletic

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Apr 2025, 20:29 BST
Horsham are certain of an Isthmian premier play-off place after a 3-0 win at Carshalton Athletic that keeps them just two points behind leaders Dartford.

Goals by Lucas Rodrigues and Ola Ogunwamide put the Hornets 2-0 by the midway point of the first half and Reece Myles-Meekums made sure of the three points with the third in the second half.

Dominic Di Paola’s side are two points behind both the top two, Dartford and Billericay, with three games left and cannot now be caught by any of the sides outside the top five. In fact four more points would ensure a home play-off semi-final.

See pictures from the win – taken by John Lines – on this page and the ones linked, and get Di Paola’s view in the County Times and on this website during the week.

1. Carshalton v Horsham pictures by John Lines (88).JPG

Carshalton v Horsham, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines

2. Carshalton v Horsham pictures by John Lines (78).JPG

Carshalton v Horsham, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines

3. Carshalton v Horsham pictures by John Lines (18).JPG

Carshalton v Horsham, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines

4. Carshalton v Horsham pictures by John Lines (57).JPG

Carshalton v Horsham, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines

