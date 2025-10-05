79 pictures as Eastbourne Borough rescue point at Ebbsfleet United

It was Pemi Aderoju’s stoppage time effort that earned Borough a deserved share of the points.

Arthur Grout’s first Borough goal had put them in front but the hosts took the lead through Kwesi Appiah and Finlay Barnes’ goals.

To their credit, Borough never gave in – and Aderoju netted in the fifth minute of added time to earn a point.

The point lifts Matt Gray’s team to two off the bottom and cup duties in their next two games mean they’re not in National South action again now until a trip to Maidenhead on October 18.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked – and get the Borough latest on this website and in the Eastbourne Herald later in the week.

1 . Lydia Redman Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (89).jpg Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Lydia Redman Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

4 . Lydia Redman Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman