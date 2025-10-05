Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough, National League Southplaceholder image
Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

79 pictures as Eastbourne Borough rescue point at Ebbsfleet United

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Oct 2025, 14:27 BST
A small step in the right direction? Eastbourne Borough fought back from 2-1 down to claim a 2-2 draw with a late equaliser at Ebbsfleet United – but their search for their first league win goes on.

It was Pemi Aderoju’s stoppage time effort that earned Borough a deserved share of the points.

Arthur Grout’s first Borough goal had put them in front but the hosts took the lead through Kwesi Appiah and Finlay Barnes’ goals.

To their credit, Borough never gave in – and Aderoju netted in the fifth minute of added time to earn a point.

The point lifts Matt Gray’s team to two off the bottom and cup duties in their next two games mean they’re not in National South action again now until a trip to Maidenhead on October 18.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked – and get the Borough latest on this website and in the Eastbourne Herald later in the week.

