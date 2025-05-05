79 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's day of heartbreak - as Maidstone end their promotion dream

The Stones scored first but the roof came off when Alfie Pavey levelled just after the hour. It looked like the sides could not be separated – until Maidstone broke Borough hearts with a 90th minute winner.

It was cruel end to a fantastic Borough campaign that’s been the total opposite of last season’s fight against relegation. but now Adam Murray’s side are facing another season back in National South – along with other play-off casualties Worthing, Torquay and Dorking.

Maidstone will go to Boreham Wood in the final in a couple of weeks.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked – and get all the reaction in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

