79 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's day of heartbreak - as Maidstone end their promotion dream

By Steve Bone
Published 5th May 2025, 14:47 BST
It began with high excitement and not a little expectation – but the day ended in defeat and disappointment as Eastbourne Borough were beaten by Maidstone United in the National League South play-off semi-final at Priory Lane.

The Stones scored first but the roof came off when Alfie Pavey levelled just after the hour. It looked like the sides could not be separated – until Maidstone broke Borough hearts with a 90th minute winner.

It was cruel end to a fantastic Borough campaign that’s been the total opposite of last season’s fight against relegation. but now Adam Murray’s side are facing another season back in National South – along with other play-off casualties Worthing, Torquay and Dorking.

Maidstone will go to Boreham Wood in the final in a couple of weeks.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked – and get all the reaction in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

