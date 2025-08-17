83 photos as Worthing edge National South derby at Horsham with 4-3 win

A Joe Cook own goal and – against his old club – a Greg Luer strike put the Hornets 2-0 up but Temi Babalola and Sam Beard scored in the final five minutes of the first half to draw the Rebels level.

Jack Spong’s penalty and a Sam Packham goal, inside the space of five minutes just after the mid-point of the second half, put Worthing 4-2 up and James Roberts’ goal three minutes into injury time was too little too late for Dominic Di Paola’s team.

The result leaves Worthing seventh in the early table, Horsham bottom.

Horsham go to Chesham on Tuesday, Worthing to Farnborough on Wednesday.

See pictures by Jay Wrighte and John Lines from the seven-goal thriller on this page and those linked and watch out for match reaction from both camps in the Wesrt Sussex County Times and Worthing Herald and on this website in the week.

1 . © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved. Horsham FC v Worthing FC, National League South Photo: Jay Wrighte

2 . © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved. Horsham FC v Worthing FC, National League South Photo: Jay Wrighte

3 . © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved. Horsham FC v Worthing FC, National League South Photo: Jay Wrighte