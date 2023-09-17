84 pictures as Worthing claim Sussex derby win in FA Cup at Eastbourne Borough

BREAKING
Jake Robinson’s goal was enough for Worthing to take the victory – and claim a place in the third qualifying round draw – in the big Sussex derby in the FA Cup at Eastbourne Borough.
By Steve Bone
Published 17th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST

It was an absorbing clash at Priory Lane between Sussex’s two National League South teams but the first-half strike from Robinson – who is returning from 13 months on the sidelines after a serious knee injury suffered on his Rebels debut last August – was enough to send Adam Hinshelwood’s men through.

They’ll be joined in the draw for the next round by Lewes and Whithawk while Horsham can still make it if they win their replay at Marlow in midweek.

See pictures from the Eastbourne Boro-Worthing game by Mike Gunn and Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get all the Cup reaction in the Worthing Herald and Eastbourne Herald later in the week.

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

