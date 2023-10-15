BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community StadiumHorsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium
Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium

86 great pictures as Horsham FC reach FA Cup first round by beating Dorking Wanderers

Horsham FC are in the first round of the FA Cup for the second time in three seasons thanks to a superb 2-0 home win over National League Premier side Dorking Wanderers.
By Steve Bone
Published 15th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST

Two goals in two minutes near the end of the first half, scored by Daniel Ajakaiye and Shamir Fenelon, put Dom Di Paola’s side through to the first round, where they will play alongside Worthing, Crawley and some League One and League Two big boys.

Natalie Mayhew of Butterfly Football was at the Camping World Community Stadium – which was packed to the rafters – to take some wonderful shots of the action, the celebrations and the fans enjoying the occasion.

See her pictures on this page and the ones linked and get the cup win and draw reaction on this website in the coming days and in the West Sussex County Times on Thursday.

Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium

1. Horsham v Dorking in the FA Cup pictures by Natalie Mayhew (69).jpg

Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium Photo: Butterflyphoto:Natalie Mayhew / ButterflyFootball

Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium

2. Horsham v Dorking in the FA Cup pictures by Natalie Mayhew (77).jpg

Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium Photo: Natalie Mayhew / ButterflyFootball

Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium

3. Horsham v Dorking in the FA Cup pictures by Natalie Mayhew (1).jpg

Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium Photo: Natalie Mayhew / ButterflyFootball

Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium

4. Horsham v Dorking in the FA Cup pictures by Natalie Mayhew (33).jpg

Horsham FC take on - and beat - Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup, watched by a huge crowd at the Camping World Community Stadium Photo: Natalie Mayhew / ButterflyFootball

Previous
1 / 22
Next Page
Related topics:WanderersHorsham FCNational LeagueLeague Two