86 great pictures as Horsham FC reach FA Cup first round by beating Dorking Wanderers

Horsham FC are in the first round of the FA Cup for the second time in three seasons thanks to a superb 2-0 home win over National League Premier side Dorking Wanderers.

Two goals in two minutes near the end of the first half, scored by Daniel Ajakaiye and Shamir Fenelon, put Dom Di Paola’s side through to the first round, where they will play alongside Worthing, Crawley and some League One and League Two big boys.

Natalie Mayhew of Butterfly Football was at the Camping World Community Stadium – which was packed to the rafters – to take some wonderful shots of the action, the celebrations and the fans enjoying the occasion.

See her pictures on this page and the ones linked and get the cup win and draw reaction on this website in the coming days and in the West Sussex County Times on Thursday.

1 . Horsham v Dorking in the FA Cup pictures by Natalie Mayhew (69).jpg

2 . Horsham v Dorking in the FA Cup pictures by Natalie Mayhew (77).jpg

3 . Horsham v Dorking in the FA Cup pictures by Natalie Mayhew (1).jpg