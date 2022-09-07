91 goals! East Sussex Football League gets off to high-scoring start

In all there were 91 strikes in 21 games across the league's five divisions as the forwards were quick to find their shooting boots at the start of the new campaign.

Rye Town hit the ground running on their return to the Premier Division with a 4-0 win away to Punnetts Town.

Georges Gouet and Sam Henham put the 2021/22 Division One champions two-up at half time before Jules Phillips came off the bench to add two more in the final 20 minutes.

Last season's top-flight runners-up Crowhurst began their bid to go one better this time around by running out 3-0 victors at home to 2021/22 Division Two winners Westfield II.

Wes Tate's double - comprising a spectacular free kick and a penalty - and one from Dominic Clarke gave the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup holders the perfect start.

Hawkhurst United were the other Premier Division winners on the opening day, recording a 3-1 success at home to Robertsbridge United.

The goals of Leon Fisher, Toby Lansdowne and Ollie Lawrence did the damage for the Hawks, despite Charlie Howe netting for the Bridge.

The scheduled matches between Sidley United and Rock-a-Nore, and St Leonards Social and Bexhill AAC were cancelled.

In Division One, league newcomers AFC Jesters made a flying start by winning 6-4 in a 10-goal thriller away to Little Common II.

Two goals apiece from Charlie Chambers and Josh Harris, and one each by Nathan Crabb and Shaun Evans won it for the Jesters, even though Nick Kavanagh banged in a hat-trick and Nicholas Cox also netted for Common.

Battle Town II saw a 4-1 half-time lead slip away as they drew 4-4 at home to relegated Wadhurst United - and had a player sent off.

Daniel Turner's brace, and one each from Ryan Penney and Cal Daykin had seemingly put Battle in command at the break.

But the tide turned after the restart and Wadhurst rallied to salvage a point thanks to the goals of Charlie Bateman, Ryan Bateman, Morgan Norris and Jack Pearman.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup holders The JC Tackleway prevailed by a Kale Hakos goal to nil at home to South Coast Athletico.

Northiam 75 were the big winners in Division Two, scoring three times in the second half to triumph 4-0 at home to Icklesham Casuals. Joe Millar's hat-trick and one from Justin Hemmings got the job done.

Jake Bendle's double earned Peche Hill Select a 2-1 victory away to Hooe, whose goal was scored by Jack Penn.

League newcomers SC Pass+Move Arrows II made a winning start, Zachary Bryant's goal securing a 1-0 success at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Another new arrival, Hollington United II, played out a 2-2 draw at home to Ninfield. The goals of Taylor Beale and Jordan Woodley for Hollington were matched by Jason Taylor and Andy Hales for Ninfield.

The match between Victoria Baptists and Sidley United II was cancelled.

In Division Three, Herstmonceux pulled off the biggest win of anybody in all five divisions as they triumphed 5-0 away to Parkfield. Robbie Hodgson and Hamit Toska struck twice each, and Curtis Eyres got the other.

Sovereign Saints II also hit five, winning 5-2 at home to Catsfield. Luke Maglennon plundered a hat-trick, and there was one apiece for Nick Barden and Philip Broom.

Crowhurst II and Ticehurst both enjoyed 4-1 home victories, against Westfield III and new boys Rye Town II respectively.

Joe McCarthy (2), Ryan Harffey and Adam How found the net for Crowhurst against their old adversaries from last season, while Lewis Bellamy provided Westfield's response.

George Brown, Thomas Buckingham, Ben Sayer and Billy Farris were on target for Ticehurst, and Barnaby Osborne converted a first-half penalty for Rye.

Strikes by Tristan Hinz, Sam Saunders and Thomas Blything propelled Orington to a 3-0 success at home to Hastings Comets.

Bexhill AAC II didn't pick up a point in the whole of last season, but they already have three this term after triumphing 2-1 away to Mountfield United.

Ronnie Gray and Scott Oliver brought the winning feeling back to AAC, despite Paul Oliver getting on the scoresheet for Mountfield.

Westfield IV scored three second-half goals without reply to win 4-1 at home to Hastings Athletic in a battle of the Division Four new boys.

Josh Bennett, Jack Hobden, Ashley Jamieson and Reuben Webbe struck for the Westies, while Joseph Simonian's goal had Athletic level at the break.

Another of the newcomers, SC Pass+Move Arrows III, notched up a 3-1 victory at home to Sedlescombe Rangers Development, for whom Jimmy Hoare was on target.

Nathan Dolby and Brandon Darch got the goals as Battle Town III claimed a 2-0 success at home to Burwash.

Hawkhurst United II triumphed by the same score at home to Robertsbridge United II via the finishing of Sam Beaney and Peter Godden.

The JC Tackleway II and Welcroft Park Rangers II contested a thrilling 4-4 draw. Jamie Pelling's hat-trick and an Ashley Newell goal for Tackleway were cancelled out by two each from Benjamin Akehurst and George Jones for Welcroft.

Saturday September 10 fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Bexhill Town v Hawkhurst United (4pm), Punnetts Town v Bexhill AAC, Robertsbridge United v St Leonards Social, Rock-a-Nore v Crowhurst (4pm), Westfield II v Rye Town (4pm).

Division 1: AFC Jester v Battle Town II, South Coast Athletico v Little Common II (2pm), SC Pass+Move Arrows v Sandhurst, Wadhurst United v The JC Tackleway (4pm).

Division 2: Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill Rovers, Ninfield v Victoria Baptists, Peche Hill Select v SC Pass+Move Arrows II (2pm), Sedlescombe Rangers II v Northiam 75 (4pm).

Division 3: Catsfield v Orington, Crowhurst II v Parkfield, Hastings Comets v Sovereign Saints II (4pm), Herstmonceux v Mountfield United, Ticehurst v Bexhill AAC II (2pm), Westfield III v Rye Town II (2pm).