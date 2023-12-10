95 photos as Horsham make more history by reaching last 32 of FA Trophy

Fresh from making national headlines in the FA Cup, Horsham are now making history in the FA Trophy.

Goals from Jack Brivio and Jack Mazzone earned Dom Di Paola’s team a place in the last 32 of the competition for the first time. They’ll find out who they play in mid-January’s fourth round in Monday’s draw.

The win came a week after they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the second round by Sutton – having been reinstated because their first round victors Barnsley were thrown out for playing an ineligible player in their first round replay at Horsham.

See pictures by John Lines from the Trophy victory over AFC Totton on this page and the ones linked. Get Dom Di Paola’s reaction in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

