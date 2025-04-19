95 photos from Horsham's vital Isthmian premier win over Cray Wanderers

That means they will either be at home in the play-off semi-finals through finishing second or third – or champions.

They made sure of ending in the top three with a Good Friday 3-0 win over Carshalton Athletic in front of a huge home crowd of 1,882.

Harvey Sparks (2) and Lucas Rodrigues were the scorers as Dominic Di Paola’s team made it six league wins on the trot.

Next up for Horsham is a trip to Bognor on Easter Monday.

See pictures by Natalie Mayhew of Butterfly Football on this page and those linked.

1 . Horsham v Cray Wanderers picture by Natalie Mayhew (197).jpg Horsham v Cray Wanderers Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football

2 . Horsham v Cray Wanderers picture by Natalie Mayhew (195).jpg Horsham v Cray Wanderers Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football

3 . Horsham v Cray Wanderers picture by Natalie Mayhew (194).jpg Horsham v Cray Wanderers Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football

4 . Horsham v Cray Wanderers picture by Natalie Mayhew (193).jpg Horsham v Cray Wanderers Photo: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football