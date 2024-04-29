Jack Mazzone fired the Hornets in front from close-range on 17 minutes, before Jack Brivio’s deft header doubled Horsham’s advantage 11 minutes later.

The win sealed a fifth-placed finish for the Hornets – the highest league finish in the club’s history – and booked a play-off semi-final date with Chatham Town on Wednesday [May 1] evening.

The winners will play either Enfield Town or Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian Premier play-off final on Monday, May 6.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. You can read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

1 . 96 more pictures from Horsham FC’s play-off clinching victory over Concord Action from Horsham v Concord Photo: John Lines

2 . 96 more pictures from Horsham FC’s play-off clinching victory over Concord Action from Horsham v Concord Photo: John Lines

3 . 96 more pictures from Horsham FC’s play-off clinching victory over Concord Action from Horsham v Concord Photo: John Lines