An excellent 2-0 home win over relegated Concord Rangers secured an Isthmian Premier play-off place for Horsham FC.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Apr 2024, 08:30 BST

Jack Mazzone fired the Hornets in front from close-range on 17 minutes, before Jack Brivio’s deft header doubled Horsham’s advantage 11 minutes later.

The win sealed a fifth-placed finish for the Hornets – the highest league finish in the club’s history – and booked a play-off semi-final date with Chatham Town on Wednesday [May 1] evening.

The winners will play either Enfield Town or Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian Premier play-off final on Monday, May 6.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. You can read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

