98 great photos as Torquay United are beaten on another historic day for Horsham FC

After taking a point from the visit to Chesham in midweek, the Hornets built on that in memorable style by taking all three points from the long-time members of the Football League – thanks to a dramatic late winner from Leone Gravata, put away after he robbed the dallying Gulls keeper to win the ball.

Earlier James Hammond had converted a first-half free kick before Torquay levelled in the second half.

In front of more than 1,400 fans, the victory was no more than Horsham deserved at the end of a top-class display.

As ever John Lines was there to capture the action and you can see the best of his pictures on this page and the ones linked. Don’t miss the West Sussex County Times and this website in the week for all the reaction.

