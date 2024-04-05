That was the day when a 3-0 win at Tamworth saw Crawley crownded champions as they won promotion to the Football League for the first time.
But what became of the players who took to the field that day and wrote themselves into club folkflore? Here we have all the answers.
Get more Crawley news, here.
1. Scott Shearer
Scott Shearer left Crawley in 2012 to join former manager Steve Evans at Rotherham United. He had further spells at Oxford United and Mansfield Town. He became a fininacial advisor after retiring from the game. Photo: Jon Rigby
2. David Hunt
In June 2013, after leaving Crawley by mutual consent, he signed for Oxford United. He headed back into the non-league game and last played for Wealdstone before retiring in 2018. Photo: Jan Kruger
3. Charlie Wassamer
On 21 December 2012, Wassmer left the Crawley and, on 16 January 2013 he joined Cambridge United until the end of the season. He ended his career at Hayes and Yeading last season, the club where his career began. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Kyle McFadzean
On 20 June 2014, McFadzean signed for Milton Keynes Dons from Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee. Three seasons at Burton Albion followed. He signed for Blackburn Rovers at the start of this season. Photo: Jan Kruger