Crawley Town celebrate promotion to the Football League after victory over Tamworth at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.Crawley Town celebrate promotion to the Football League after victory over Tamworth at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.
Crawley Town celebrate promotion to the Football League after victory over Tamworth at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.

A financial advisor, a vegan businessman, a Championship stalwart and an author: Here's what happened to the Crawley Town team who won promotion to the Football League in April 2011

April 9 2011 is a date that will always go down as a landmark day in the history of Crawley Town.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

That was the day when a 3-0 win at Tamworth saw Crawley crownded champions as they won promotion to the Football League for the first time.

But what became of the players who took to the field that day and wrote themselves into club folkflore? Here we have all the answers.

Get more Crawley news, here.

Scott Shearer left Crawley in 2012 to join former manager Steve Evans at Rotherham United. He had further spells at Oxford United and Mansfield Town. He became a fininacial advisor after retiring from the game.

1. Scott Shearer

Scott Shearer left Crawley in 2012 to join former manager Steve Evans at Rotherham United. He had further spells at Oxford United and Mansfield Town. He became a fininacial advisor after retiring from the game. Photo: Jon Rigby

In June 2013, after leaving Crawley by mutual consent, he signed for Oxford United. He headed back into the non-league game and last played for Wealdstone before retiring in 2018.

2. David Hunt

In June 2013, after leaving Crawley by mutual consent, he signed for Oxford United. He headed back into the non-league game and last played for Wealdstone before retiring in 2018. Photo: Jan Kruger

On 21 December 2012, Wassmer left the Crawley and, on 16 January 2013 he joined Cambridge United until the end of the season. He ended his career at Hayes and Yeading last season, the club where his career began.

3. Charlie Wassamer

On 21 December 2012, Wassmer left the Crawley and, on 16 January 2013 he joined Cambridge United until the end of the season. He ended his career at Hayes and Yeading last season, the club where his career began. Photo: Jan Kruger

On 20 June 2014, McFadzean signed for Milton Keynes Dons from Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee. Three seasons at Burton Albion followed. He signed for Blackburn Rovers at the start of this season.

4. Kyle McFadzean

On 20 June 2014, McFadzean signed for Milton Keynes Dons from Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee. Three seasons at Burton Albion followed. He signed for Blackburn Rovers at the start of this season. Photo: Jan Kruger

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Football LeagueCrawley