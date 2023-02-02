Bognor were a joy to watch as they eased into the quarter finals of the Sussex Senior Cup with an emphatic 6-2 win at Eastbourne Borough.

That’s according to delighted boss Robbie Blake, who wants his players to replicate that form when the Rocks host Brightlingsea Borough at Nyewood Lane in the Isthmian premier division on Saturday.

Sam St De Croix hit a hat-trick and Nathan Odokonyero grabbed two – that’s 22 in all competitions this season -- and Alfie Bridgman also scored in a demolition of Danny Bloor’s side.

Sam De St Croix leads the celebrations after one of his goals | Picture: Martin Denyer

The Rocks were the first team in more than a decade to put six past Borough in a competitive fixture at Priory Lane.

Blake was thrilled with the victory, coming on the back of a 2-1 Isthmian premier division triumph at Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday.

He told Peter Hood from Rocks Radio: "We’re really pleased after such a frustrating start! But we showed great character. We tweaked a couple of things at half-time and once we get the ball down and play and we make the angles and create those situations we are a good team.

"But let's not get too carried away. They were quite young tonight although they had some experienced player in as well and they are good footballing team and it’s a tough place to come. But when we do the right things we are a joy to watch at times.

Sam De St Croix is the hat-trick hero | Picture: Martin Denyer

"Now we have to keep on doing those things because we are good at them. We move on to Saturday which is huge and hopefully we will be ready to go against Brightlingsea Regent."

The Rocks pile-on followed a stunning opening from the hosts, who took a 1-0 lead after just NINE seconds.

But despite the incredible opening to this encounter at Priory Lane, it was the visitors who went on to dominate proceedings and earn a home tie against either Bexhill United or Eastbourne Town in the next round.

Bloor's side made a dream start when Miquel Scarlett headed home at the far post to give Borough the lead directly from the kick-off. But St De Croix made it 1-1 on 33 minutes with a curling effort after a superb passing sequence involving Bridgman, Walter Figueira and Dan Gifford.

The Rocks go goal crazy Picture: Martin Denyer

And it was on-loan Pompey winger Bridgman who gave the Rocks the lead on 53 minutes as he slotted home coolly to give Robbie Blake's side the reward they deserved for their dominance.

St De Croix bagged his second on 67 minutes and then Odokonyero finished with aplomb to make it 4-1 on 79 minutes. St De Croix's penalty chalked up 5-1 for the visitors from the penalty spot before Odokonyero bagged the sixth with an exquisite finish on 85 minutes.