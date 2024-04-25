Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And he said that if they do win: “There’s a lot that has got to happen for us not to get in the play-offs.”

The maths are simple, Crawley have to beat Grimsby Town to stand a chance of securing a play-off place and hope either Doncaster, Crewe or Barrow slip up in what is the last games of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey said: “Let’s hope it’s not the last game of the season. It’s a big game and we are really focussed.

Scott Lindsey is looking forward to a big day in front of the fans at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Eva Gilbert

"We know what we have to do. We just have to win the game and see where the land lies at the end of 90 minutes on Saturday. Let’s hope the results go our way. We have put a lot of effort in this season, a lot of hard work has gone in behind the scenes and by the players and it will be a real sense of achievement if we get a play-off place.

“It’s very simple, we have to win the game and there’s a lot that has got to happen for us not to get in the play-offs if we do win.”

And Lindsey said they will be keeping an eye on the other scores in the dugout. “I’ll have my phone with me,” he said. “I’ll have the scores live. We will know what’s going. I think it’s important because it might mean we have to have a tactical change like a shift in shape, depending on what’s happening elsewhere and what the score is in our game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season at this stage, Crawley were on the verge of securing safety from relegation and Lindsey is delighted it’s the other end of the table this season. He said: “I’d hate it if we were sitting here with one game to go with nothing to play for. It’s a good feeling. Last year was not so good and a different feeling. This season it’s more positive because we know we have a chance of extending the season. And if we do I would back us to beat anyone over two games and then I would back us against anyone at Wembley.

“We’ve had a good season and I wanted to finish in the seventh spot, if not, I’ll take sixth.”

Grimsby have struggled this season but have ensured another season in League Two so on the day have nothing to play for, but Lindsey sees that as a danger. "I don’t know one team that’s ever taken their foot off the gas,” he said. “The fact that they are safe means they will probably play with more freedom and it will makes for a harder game. We certainly are not going to take them for granted. They will be full throttle and they are a good side, they are not where they should be in the table.”