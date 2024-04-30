A ‘Lovely Day’ for two Weald School teams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First up was the County Cup for the U15s, coached by Barry Meaney who came up against a strong Bedes team.

The game got off to the perfect start When Albie Gooda rolled home a ball from Josh North. Further first-half goals from Dylan Peck and a second from Gooda were welcomed loudly by the roars of The Weald supporters. Bedes pulled one back before the break and The Weald knew that the pressure was on for the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second half, The Weald were suffering with peristent cramp as player after player went down. The Weald looked to keeper Brady Welfare and excellent defensive play by Luke Kavannagh, Charlie O’Mara, and Micah Emery to see them through the last quarter of the game. The game ended victoriously for the ‘Trees’ and they lifted the trophy to a great reception.

Horsham Under 19s celebrate League Cup Win.

While the U15s celebrated, the U19s headed into the Sussex FA changing rooms for their Final in the League Cup against Steyning Grammar School. Jody Healy's side had won the Cup last year against Claremont, and were now hoping to give The Weald two consecutive wins.

The game started slowly, with neither side breaking through the organised defences, however, a goal came for the Trees short followed when the captain (and MoM) Ewen Day set Isaac Davis free, who coolly slotted past the Steyning keeper, giving The Weald supporters the chance to show their excellent and vocal support.

This was quickly followed by an outstanding and composed left-footed strike from the dangerous George Bowler. At the whistle to end the first 45, The Weald was 2-0 up, and the atmosphere was electric as teachers and students applauded the boys into the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Weald came out the stronger of the two sides in the second half, controlling much of the play and limiting Steyning to only half chances.The back line was superbly marshalled by the stylish Jamie Smith The game was wrapped up with a lung-bursting run through the midfield by skipper Day, who powerfully shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

The Weald U15s Celebrate County Cup Win.