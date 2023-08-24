'A massive step forward' - Crawley Town Supporters' Alliance deputy chair joins board at club

The full CTSA statement said: “Since the CTSA was formed in 2011 one of the key objectives has been achieving fan representation at board level therefore it is great to be able to achieve this.

“Sam is undertaking the EFL’s owners and directors test so he can fulfil the fan representative role in its full capacity. We would like to put on record our thanks to Mathew Cowdrey who supported the CTSA in achieving this with his work at the beginning of last season.

“Sam Jordan has been a CTFC supporter since 1997 and was a founder member of the Devils Trust in 2006 before later joining the CTSA board as Chairman in 2017.”

Reuben Watt, CTSA chair, had this to say following the appointment. ‘Members of the CTSA board had several meetings with CTFC co-chairman Eben Smith & Preston Johnson over the last few months. This has culminated in Sam being appointed to the club’s board.

"We believe this appointment will support the club to move forward improving the relationship between the club and the supporters and are grateful to Preston & Eben for making it happen.

"Sam brings a wealth of experience with his professional background. Sam has a strong relationship with the fans and many of the club’s staff members. We hold unwavering confidence in his abilities.’

Upon assuming his new role, Sam Jordan expressed, “This is fantastic news for both the club and its dedicated fanbase. I am proud to take on this responsibility and look forward to contributing towards the advancement of Crawley Town FC.

Crawley Town co-owner and co-chairman Preston Johnson with CTSA deputy chair Sam Jordan. Picture: CTFC

"The journey ahead is one of collaboration, growth, and shared successes. Work begins now.”

In a video with co-chairman and co-owner Preston Johnson, Jordan said: “This is a huge moment for the supporters and massive step forward for our relationship as a fanbase with the ownershiop group.”

Johnson said: “We excited Sam is joining the board so we can increase communication and engagement with the supporters and we have been discussing things for the last two months now.”