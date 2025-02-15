'A new niche' - Rob Elliot praises Crawley Town striker after valuable draw against Wycombe Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot is delighted with the way his side handled themselves on the pitch against a physically strong Wycombe Wanderers.

Reds managed to hold second place Wanderers to a 1-1 draw at the Broadfield Stadium and they also scored their fastest goal of the season so far.

After receiving the ball back from Max Anderson, Will Swan hit a perfect strike with the outside of his foot which nestled into the top left corner inside six minutes.

However, just ten minutes later, the visitors responded through Daniel Udoh who created space for himself and placed his strike into the left corner.

Reds were forced to defend for long periods of the second half to secure their point against The Chairboys and Elliot is pleased that his side managed to deal with the visitors physical presence.

Elliot said: ”It was a scrappy game, I think the way they played, it was really hard to get rhythm because they stepped onto us. I thought we caused them lots of problems after 15 minutes when we had adjusted.

“It wasn’t our best first half but we got through it and scored a fantastic goal. It was a bit of real quality, Swan’s finding a new niche for himself in that position.

“Man for man, what I was really pleased with today is that we dealt with the physical side really well. They’re absolutely massive Wycombe, they’re physically fantastic. They’re a good team and I felt we dealt with them. They had a couple of moments where they scared us, but overall we managed it well.”

Elliot also indicated that the improved performances is down to the workrate that his players have been putting in.

“We weren’t able to put on as many players as we want but that’s part of football, that’s part of the squad and I was really pleased that as a group, no matter who goes out there at the moment, they’re giving absolutely everything.

“If we give absolutely everything for the shirt and with the way we play and the talent we’ve got, picking up points and getting results like Tuesday will come.

“I think we know that we can probably play better in possession, but let’s remember, we’re playing a team that’s second in the league with the best defensive record and physically dominant to most teams in this league.”