Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a performance of real character and resilience,” said Betsy. “We were up against it today.

“We had to make two changes from the team on Tuesday and I think the energy and effort the lads put into that game was reflected in certain moments today.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds knocked Fulham out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday to progress them into the third round of the competition for the first time since 2019.

Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

However, the intense of the Fulham fixture seemingly hindered the Reds’ league form this weekend.

Crawley were desperate to win their first league game of the season on the outskirts of Manchester but couldn’t stay ahead.

Nick Tsaroulla, the team’s left midfielder, then made matters worse in the 86th minute with a red card.

Betsy said: “We had a lot of tired legs out there in the last moments of the game. But they gave everything, and I have to praise them.

Crawley Town goalkeeper Corey Addai. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

“We scored a fantastic goal in the first half and were pretty solid at the back. We went into half-time, a goal up and we wanted to take that into the second half and have a better performance.

“But as a new manager coming here and the players lacking energy, in the end it was a poor goal to concede.”

Jack Powell put Crawley one goal up on the stroke of half-time with a terrific strike following a great passage of play.

When questioned on the goal, Betsy said: “Transition was something we spoke about before the game and how good we can be in those moments.

“It was a good move, unselfish and a really good finish by Powell. It was good to see a midfielder arriving in the box and looking to score goals.

“We were pleased with the goal but there were certain aspects of our game that weren’t quite there today.”

Crawley have only scored three goals in League Two this season, the third lowest in the division.

“There were moments when we got the final third, but it was the last pass that was too short or intercepted,” said Betsy.

Corey Addai put on a fantastic performance in goal for Crawley and almost single-handedly kept the Reds in the game at times.

“My favourite save was the one at the end,” said Addai, when asked to pick out his stop of the game. “It really earnt us the point.

“It’s the save you dream of making as a kid, the match winning saves, point winning saves, it has to be that one.”

Addai joined Crawley this summer after a spell in Denmark. With their expected first-choice goalkeeper, Brentford loanee Ellery Balcombe, currently injured, Addai has quickly become a key part of Betsy’s side.

“Every point is a positive,” said Addai. “We want as many of them on the board as possible in these early stages to try and avoid a relegation scrap.”