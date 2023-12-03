Abandoned! 45 pictures from Eastbourne Borough and Taunton Town’s battle in vain to beat fog

Fog won the day as Eastbourne Borough and Taunton Town had their National League South clash at Priory Lane abandoned at half-time.

The Somerset side led 2-0 in the first half before Louis Collins appeared to get a slight touch on a Leone Gravata cross to divert it past the Town keeper to make it 2-1 at the break. But the fog closed in and got worse – and after the officials extended the interval to see if it would clear, they had to admit defeat and abandon it.

You had to feel sorry for all concerned – especially the Taunton fans who’d made the long journey for nothing.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Borough will hope for better conditions when they go to Wick in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night – and you can get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.

1 . Eastbourne Borough v Taunton Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (38).jpg Eastbourne Borough take on Taunton Town in the fog - before the match was abandoned Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

2 . Eastbourne Borough v Taunton Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (40).jpg Eastbourne Borough take on Taunton Town in the fog - before the match was abandoned Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman

3 . Eastbourne Borough v Taunton Town pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (39).jpg Eastbourne Borough take on Taunton Town in the fog - before the match was abandoned Photo: Lydia Redman:Nick and Lydia Redman