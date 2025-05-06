Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2024-25 season has been one for the history books for Crowborough Athletic FC, culminating in promotion from the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division – an ideal conclusion to months of unwavering effort, resilience and belief.

Finishing second in the league with 81 points from 38 matches – 25 wins, 6 draws, and 7 defeats – the Crows demonstrated a perfect blend of attacking firepower and defensive resilience. Scoring 86 league goals and boasting one of the best goal differences in the division, it’s clear this season has been built on both flair and grit.

At the forefront of the Crows' attack was Harry Forster, the club's top scorer with 26 goals across all competitions.

He was closely followed by the electrifying Rushaar Samuel-Smikle, who netted 24, and the clinical Leo Vowles, who added 18 to the tally. Together, they formed a formidable trio that terrorised defences and left a lasting impression on the league.

Crowborough AFC celebrate promotion via the SCFL play-offs | Picture: Luke Hawkes Photography

Key moments included a monumental victory against Hassocks in October, where the Crows ended their long unbeaten streak on Ground Hop Day. Another defining moment came after later meeting Hassocks again, this time for the away fixture.

A 3–0 defeat to the eventual champions, Hassocks, could have dampened spirits, but the Crows responded in style. Just four days later, the Crows lifted their first silverware in 16 years, claiming the RUR Charity Cup with a commanding win over Eastbourne United.

The crowning achievement of the season, of course, was promotion. A gritty play-off semi-final win over Petersfield Town set up a final clash with Eastbourne United, where Crowborough delivered a stellar performance to secure their place in the Isthmian South East Division at step four.

Over the course of the season, the Crows faced Eastbourne a total of five times: two standard league fixtures, Peter Bentley cup semi-final, RUR cup final and the SCFL play-off final. Crowborough emerged victorious in three of those encounters, drawing one and suffering only one loss, proving their superiority in this fierce rivalry.

Crowborough AFC celebrate promotion via the SCFL play-offs | Picture: Luke Hawkes Photography

But the season isn't over just yet. As fate would have it, one last cup final awaits – this time between the league's top two finishers. On Saturday (May 10), the Crows will take on Hassocks in the League Cup final at Peacehaven FC.

It's a golden opportunity to end the season with further silverware, with the chance to solidify Crowborough's status as one of the top clubs in the division before they depart it.

Off the pitch, the club's passionate supporters have been indispensable, travelling in numbers and providing unwavering support throughout the season. Their energy and loyalty have driven the team to greatness, creating an electric atmosphere at every match.

Crowborough are widely known for having one of the largest and most vocal away followings in the league, and we’re confident this loyal group will keep the momentum going as we continue to reach new heights.

One cup in the cabinet. Promotion secured, and one final to go. With memories to last a lifetime, the 2024/25 season will forever be remembered as the year the Crows soared higher than ever.

First team manager Sean Muggeridge said: "I'm incredibly proud of the players – what these lads have given, both on and off the pitch, has been nothing short of remarkable. When things got tough, they stood up for each other. That bond, that togetherness... that’s what’s brought us here, and I couldn’t be prouder to have led this group.

"Sunday’s promotion win is about more than just the first team – it’s about the whole club. From the volunteers and supporters to the staff and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes, we’ve achieved this together.

"We often talk about being a family at Crowborough, and this season has truly shown what that means. The passion and support running through the club has been something special.

It’s been an absolutely fantastic season. After coming so close to a cup win and promotion last year, we had to rebuild from the ground up after 11 departures.

"From sitting 17th in the table back in August to now having a cup in the cabinet, securing promotion, and reaching the Peter Bentley Cup final – it’s been unbelievable. Every single person connected to this club should be incredibly proud amd I thank everyone for the part they played."