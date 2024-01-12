“I took the job because of the people here, their plans, their vision and their ambition.” Adam Murray has arrived at Priory Lane’s Theatre of Dreams – and he means business.

At the start of a pretty frantic week, the new Eastbourne Borough manager sat down with sussexworld.co.uk/sport to talk about management – and the Factory of Dreams which is professional football.

Personable and purposeful, Murray is a football man through and through, and the Priory Lane faithful will like him a lot.

But in the short term, it will be less about dreams and more about realities. Borough face a huge battle for National South survival: currently inside the relegation places, they cannot afford the kind of wasteful results which saw so many potential victories slip away in those autumn months. Statistically it will be tight – but the tangible boost to confidence and self-belief can make all the difference.

New EBFC boss Adam Murray at Torquay, where Borough gained a point in his first game in charge | Picture: Nick Redman

The fixture list from now until April is rather like that ball of string which seems quite chunky at first, until you suddenly find it running out. Murray does not sound like a manager with time to waste. Take each game as it comes? “No, I’ve looked carefully at the fixtures. I believe I know how many wins we will need, and where the points will come from.”

Is there a Murray way to play? “I will be looking for the players to keep it simple, not to over-complicate. To play to their strengths and, of course, to work hard. I’ve already sensed a great spirit in the squad. That’s what we can work with.”

In a season as turbulent as a lurching trawler off Beachy Head, there will be more changes before the sailing gets smoother. “I’ve brought one or two new faces in already, and I’ll have other targets.” Louis Collins and Lucas Defise have moved on, and Murray has been swift to bring in top striker Siya Ligendza, previously with AFC Fylde – the club Murray led to the National North title last season.

Brad Barry, popular club captain and born leader, was alongside Murray on the touchline at Torquay. where the Sports claimed a precious point in a 2-2 draw – Decarry Sheriff racing through for a triumphant stoppage-time point-saver. The new Gaffer is expected to reshape his coaching and backroom staff in the coming days.

The Sports wait for the penalty shootout v Hastings - but it didn't go their way | Picture: Lydia Redman

But above all, speaking to Murray, you sense eagerness. “I didn’t come here simply because I wanted a job. I don’t feel I have to prove anything. I was enjoying the work at Cheltenham Town as assistant to Darrell Clarke, but the owner (Simon Leslie) and the people here bowled me over with their vision and their ambition. This is not just a job. I want to achieve what the owner wants to achieve.”

The setback of bowing out of the Sussex Senior Cup – on penalties to Hastings United – may well be a blessing in disguise. Silverware can wait until next season. Murray and his squad must test their mettle in National South – beginning with the visit of St Albans City tomorrow (Saturday). The mid-table Saints are inconsistent, but will not roll over. A four-figure crowd is guaranteed, with Sports supporters eager to open a new chapter under the new man.