Adams, Krokhin and Jenks can help Hastings United in final push for glory
Club legend Sam Adams has returned, signing on dual-registration terms from Lydd United.
And boss Chris Agutter has swooped to bring in Cheshunt centre-half Nikolai Krokhin and young midfielder Eliot Jenks, who has been with the Brighton & Hove Albion Academy.
He hopes the trio will give him strength in depth ahead of the final six Isthmian premier games and the Sussex Senior Cup final.
Agutter still thinks United may need to win all those league games to clinch a play-off place – with a five-point gap to make up ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Bognor.
Agutter was delighted United’s Easter double. With the boss banned from the touchline as punishment for a flashpoint with officials after the recent Lewes game, Ben Cornelius was in charge in the dugout as the Us won 5-0 at Haringey on Friday and 2-1 at home to Folkestone on Monday.
Jordy Mongoy, Sam Gale, Davide Rodari, Freddie Legg and Fin Chapman netted at Haringey, with Rodari and John Ufuah scoring to see off Invicta.
Agutter said: “At Haringey we produced some of our best football. We were controlled and dominant and showed great variety and purpose.
"Jordy got his first goal for us and the big plus was Fin Chapman, who’s come through the academy and staked a claim for a start. He looks like one of the best young players the club have produced.
"Against Folkestone we were two up and cruising and it should have been 4-0. We weren’t as good as we can be but had a shedload of chances without having a cutting edge.”
Agutter takes the team tomorrow to Bognor – who he regards as one of the best sides they’ve played – then on Tuesday to Wingate & Finchley, one of the teams they need to catch if they’re to secure a play-off spot.
"We have to use our games in hand and keep putting pressure on the others and see who blinks first,” he said.”We’ve taken it this far and won’t stop now,” he added.
