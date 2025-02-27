AFC Uckfield closing in on new manager after Wood’s departure

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 12:11 BST

AFC Uckfield are thought to be closing in on a new manager a week after Billy Wood’s surprise departure.

Wood, who took over at Uckfield only last May, has taken the first-team manager’s job at Isthmian South East side Lancing.

The Sussex Express understands the Oakmen are close to announcing his replacement.

Last Friday, the club said: “While we are disappointed to see Billy and his staff depart, we respect the decision and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

Billy Wood at AFC Uckfield - now they are looking for a new manager | Picture AFCU FCBilly Wood at AFC Uckfield - now they are looking for a new manager | Picture AFCU FC
Billy Wood at AFC Uckfield - now they are looking for a new manager | Picture AFCU FC

“The club will begin the process of selecting a new manager and coaching staff in due course and will keep supporters informed of any developments.

“We thank our supporters for their continued loyalty and look forward to the next chapter in the club's journey.”

On Wednesday there was a further update from the Oakmen following plenty of online speculation about Wood’s move.

They said: “AFC Uckfield Town can confirm that, while it was previously announced Billy Wood had departed from his managerial position, it has now been mutually agreed that he will also step down from his other roles within the club.

"Unfortunately, combining his first team manager role elsewhere presents a conflict of interest, and after careful consideration, both parties believe this is the best course of action. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Billy for his leadership and the positive impact he has had on the club.”

Uckfield sit eighth in the SCFL Division 1 with a play-off place not out of the question.

