AFC Uckfield fall at first FA Cup hurdle

Despite a decent second-half performance, the Oakmen could not respond to conceding two early goals and had to admit they were second best on the day.

Uckfield were on the back foot from the off, and in the 10th minute Midhurst converted pressure into an early lead as captain Harry Giles lifted in a cross from the by-line and Liam Dreckmann headed past Nathaniel Gibb.

Things quickly got worse, as in the 13th minute Harry Tremlett’s chipped through ball left the Uckfield defence scrambling and Billy Connor stroked a finish into the bottom left corner.

AFC Uckfield do battle with Midhurst | Picture: Michelle Wallis

The Oakmen’s afternoon went from bad to worse soon after, with captain Ed Sharman helped off the pitch nursing an Achilles injury.

Midhurst prospered, and should have had more goals before half-time.

Giles missed the target with a far-post header, Connor hit the crossbar and a close-range effort was blocked at the last second.

Uckfield began brightly in the second half, but a mix-up in defence soon cost them in the 51st minute as Tremlett slotted a finish into the bottom left corner for Midhurst’s third.

This did not deter the Oakmen, who were the more dangerous side for the remaining time as replacement skipper Ellis Wright was regularly fouled and bright 16-year-old Zead Elwerfally had a shot blocked.

Finally, in the 76th minute, the Oakmen had their reward as Jamie Blackford tip-toed along the left by-line and curled a shot inside the far post.

Uckfield pressed as much as they could, and should have been closer as Wright headed a gilt-edged chance wide of the post after a free-kick was recycled back to him. Midhurst took full advantage, sealing their win in the 92nd minute as Marcus Bedford rolled the ball into the bottom left corner to end Uckfield’s hopes.

It’s back to SCFL premier action tomorrow as the third-placed Oakmen host Hassocks.