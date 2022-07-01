AFC Uckfield's summer makeover sets up exciting SCFL season

Under the new management of Jonny Elwood, the Oakmen are building a young squad ready for SCFL premier division football in 2022-23.

The Oakmen have named a new captain and goalkeeper - James Broadbent. “James – for me, he’s probably the best goalkeeper in the league. I had him at Whitehawk, he’s a brilliant personality,” Elwood said. “He’s still relatively young but at the same time he’s very experienced.”

The striker berth has been filled by Ed Sharman, who has had spells at Rusthall and Crowborough Athletic. Elwood said: “I think we’ve got a fantastic No9 who’s very technical and with the younger wide players running off I think we could have a really, really exciting front three.”

Jonny Elwood with Ed Sharman at The Oaks

Players signing for another season at The Oaks, include 2021-22 fans’ player of the season Ellis Wright, his brother Leon Wright, Nick Parsons, Alfie Dennis, Zac Bignell and Jamie Blackford.

Elwood said: “Ellison was a lad I knew previously so we were absolutely delighted to get him over the line. He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic lad. He’s fully buying into what we trying to do, which is absolutely massive news for the club.”

Other additions include winger Ollie Sugden, defender Kian Simmons and goalkeeper Tommy Sceal who have all played for the manager before, while EMC Academy coach Duncan Ibbotson has joined too.

Elwood has also pieced together his backroom staff from trusted EMC Academy associates, with Jamie McCloy and Jake Blackwell as player-coaches and Darren Caister as head of performance.

Cat Broadbent is the new physio, with Elwood saying: “Off the pitch, I feel like we’ll be looking after the players. We’ll be giving them everything we can to make this a great environment for them and an attractive place to come and play.”

Pre-season friendlies will see them host Larkfield and New Hythe (9 July), Epsom and Ewell (12) and Hastings under-23s (19t, while away trips are scheduled to Bearsted (16) and Sutton Athletic (23).