Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
3 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
7 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
7 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
7 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
9 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

AFC Wimbledon 0, Crawley Town 1: Reds pull themselves out of the relegation zone with first away win of the season

Crawley pull themselves out of the relegation zone with a first away win of the season, courtesy of an early Ashley Nadesan strike.

By Coren Blackburn
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:12 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:12 GMT

The Reds are up to third-from-bottom, a point clear of place-below Hartlepool United with two games in hand, following their 1-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Crawley were in front after Nadesan converted at the back post early on, and it stayed that way until the end thanks to an excellent defensive display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game started fast, with Nadesan firing an ambitious volley over early on, before scoring the opener moments later.

Most Popular
Ashley Nadesan was Crawley Town's goal scoring hero in the 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon. Picture by Cory Pickford
Ashley Nadesan was Crawley Town's goal scoring hero in the 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon. Picture by Cory Pickford
Ashley Nadesan was Crawley Town's goal scoring hero in the 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon. Picture by Cory Pickford

James Tilley chased a forward ball over the top, and had time to slide a dangerous pass across goal to Nadesan, who couldn’t miss. His sixth goal of the season, gave the Reds a deserved lead in the sixth minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ethan Chislett curled a free-kick over, and Kasey McAteer couldn’t keep his effort down as the Dons grew into the match, but Crawley went into half-time with the advantage.

In the second half, Mazeed Ogungbo was played in by a brilliant dummy by Aramide Oteh. He checked inside but his low drive was blocked before Nik Tzanev had to deal with it.

Nadesan picked out Dom Telford with a good cross, but Telford was unable to adjust his body in time, heading over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wimbledon tried to hit Crawley on the counter, but Sam Pearson’s cross evaded all of his teammates, as the Reds controlled the start of the second half.

Wimbledon started to come on strong as Saiko Janneh lifted a great cross into Ali Al-Hamadi, but the forward couldn’t finish, heading the ball well wide. Al-Hamadi had another headed chance moments later, this time heading onto the roof of the net.

The Reds had the chance to seal it when Raf Khaleel dragged a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crawley defended ruggedly as the Wombles threw everything at them, and were able to secure a massive away win as they continue to fight for their Football League status.

Crawley Town: Addai, Johnson, Conroy, Tilley (Roles 66), Powell, Nadesan, Mutch (Khaleel 73), Francillette (Lynch 62), Telford (Gladwin 65), Ogungbo, Oteh.

Attendance: 7,300 (365 away)

Hartlepool United