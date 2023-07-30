AFC Wimbledon beaten by Eastbourne Borough - the match in 24 pictures

A 927 crowd enjoyed an open, high paced encounter which stayed goalless until the Sports broke through just on the hour mark. Leone Gravata’s piercing ball from the left was met young Arsenal loanee Billy Vigar with a triumphant smash across the keeper and high into the net. And in the very final minute of the game – after a couple of breathlessly close moments in the Borough goalmouth – a huge clearance by goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes found Fletcher Holman racing clear on the left and cutting in to drill a cracking second goal past goalkeeper Max Fox.