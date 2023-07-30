NationalWorldTV
AFC Wimbledon beaten by Eastbourne Borough - the match in 24 pictures

Eastbourne Borough ended an unbeaten pre-season with an impressive 2-0 win over an AFC Wimbledon XI at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 30th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST

A 927 crowd enjoyed an open, high paced encounter which stayed goalless until the Sports broke through just on the hour mark. Leone Gravata’s piercing ball from the left was met young Arsenal loanee Billy Vigar with a triumphant smash across the keeper and high into the net. And in the very final minute of the game – after a couple of breathlessly close moments in the Borough goalmouth – a huge clearance by goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes found Fletcher Holman racing clear on the left and cutting in to drill a cracking second goal past goalkeeper Max Fox.

See pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman on this page and the ones linked – and get the latest from the Borough camp ahead of next Saturday’s National League South kick-off in Friday’s Eastbourne Herald.

