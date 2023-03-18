AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town preview: Reds look to move out of the relegation zone with win at Wombles

A trip to an old foe is up next for Crawley Town as they make the short journey to AFC Wimbledon.

The sides have already met twice this season with AFC Wimbledon winning on both occasions.

The Dons come into the game on a poor run of form with no win in eight prior to their match at Newport County on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley finally picked up a win last time out and it was a convincing one against a Harrogate Town side who they’re battling with around the relegation zone.

Ali Al-Hamadi (centre) has shone for AFC Wimbledon since signing in January. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The win moved the Reds to within a point of safety and still with two games in hand on Hartlepool United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A match against Johnnie Jackson’s AFC Wimbledon will certainly be one in which Crawley will see as an opportunity to get their first away win of the season.

With Hartlepool playing away at Bradford City in an early kick off, Crawley will know what result they have to get to move out the relegation zone before they kick off.

The Red Devils will have fond memories of Plough Lane with their first visit there being a 2-1 win in the FA Cup during lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Nadesan was on the scoresheet that day and looked back to his best against Harrogate last weekend.

Nadesan’s assist for Remi Oteh’s second goal was particularly impressive and unselfish, as it set Crawley on their way to victory.

He’ll be hoping to get on the scoresheet again against his local side's rivals and push Crawley out of the bottom two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds will need to be wary of the Dons’ January signing Ali Al-Hamadi, who has been a shining light in Wombles’ bad run.

Five goals in his opening ten appearances for the Dons has seen him become their third highest goal scorer this season.