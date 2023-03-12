Such was the dissatisfaction from the Reds faithful at full time in Surrey, it was only right we witnessed a full on and full-blooded reaction from the players last Saturday against fellow strugglers Harrogate Town at The Broadfield Stadium.Now it’s no secret that striker Aramide Oteh loves playing against Harrogate, after his brace last season in a 3-1 win away to the spa town team.
This time he repeated his feat with two more goals to produce the same 3-1 outcome, with recently signed ex-Premier League midfielder Jordan Mutch adding a stunning third.
It was just the tonic manager Scott Lindsey’s team needed, especially with both Rochdale and Hartlepool dropping points yet again.What the Reds must do now to ensure their football league survival is to kick on from here and deliver more wins, not just at home, but away as well.
Something the Reds have failed to achieve all season.
What better place to end that barren away run than a trip to old Conference foes Afc Wimbledon this coming Saturday, when it goes without saying the Red Army will once again be out in force!#COYRSteve Herbert