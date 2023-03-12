After six straight defeats and a very disappointing 3-0 reverse in our previous EFL outing at Sutton United last week, something had to give.

Such was the dissatisfaction from the Reds faithful at full time in Surrey, it was only right we witnessed a full on and full-blooded reaction from the players last Saturday against fellow strugglers Harrogate Town at The Broadfield Stadium.Now it’s no secret that striker Aramide Oteh loves playing against Harrogate, after his brace last season in a 3-1 win away to the spa town team.

This time he repeated his feat with two more goals to produce the same 3-1 outcome, with recently signed ex-Premier League midfielder Jordan Mutch adding a stunning third.

It was just the tonic manager Scott Lindsey’s team needed, especially with both Rochdale and Hartlepool dropping points yet again.What the Reds must do now to ensure their football league survival is to kick on from here and deliver more wins, not just at home, but away as well.

Crawley Town fans will be out in force on Saturday at AFC Wimbledon

Something the Reds have failed to achieve all season.

