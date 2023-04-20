Agony! Broadbridge Heath still need points for SCFL title - and Roffey can still pull off a miraculous survival

It’s been a big week as issues are resolved at both ends of the SCFL premier division – but the agony goes on for Broadbridge Heath and Roffey. Heath still have work to do to clinch the title, while Roffey have not given up hope of still being in the premier next season. Read the latest match reports below...

Broadbridge Heath 1-3 Crowborough

Heath held a special Charity day for St Catherines and invited Mascots from the youth sides to enjoy there last Home game of the season in front of an impressive 304 crowd. But the game ended in defeat for Heath as Crowborough were more clinical in front of goal, ending Heath’s run of 12 games unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One win from their final two games should be enough for the Bears to take the title – and the first of those comes this evening at Midhurst. A win there would put them three points clear of Crawley Down Gatwick with one game to play, and CDG would have to make up a goal difference swing of at least 14.

Jamie Frankland scores a superb goal for Broadbridge Heath - but they lost 3-1 to Crowborough | Picture: Chris Gregory

Against the Crowd, Heath looked unsettled at the back for probably the first time this season and after only 5 minutes Crowborough took the lead through Elliot Duncan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath began to settle and after good build up down the right side, Matt Penfold drove into the box and shot but it was blocked by the sliding Thomas Boddy. 5 minutes later Doughty nicked the ball from the full back and shot from distance which was well saved by the Crowborough keeper.

Both sides were looking to play but without creating any real clear chances until On 38 minutes a 20 yard screamer from Heath’s Jack Frankland levelled the scoreline, as Heath started to push for the lead Mason Doughty dragged a shot just wide of the post to the relief of the scrambling keeper. HT 1-1

On 50 minutes a free kick from Heath’s Charlie Weller was attacked by Brad Peters but he was flattened by the advancing keeper, the penalty shouts were waived away by the Referee and then on 54 minutes an attack by Crowborough was poorly defended and not cleared and Jacob Lambert smashed the ball passed Matthews to give Crowborough a 1-2 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath just didn’t get going after that and it was Matthews to the rescue again as a long range shot from Lambert was tipped brilliantly onto the crossbar and then away to safety. Crowborough were on top and Heath didn’t create anything of note.

On 90 minutes as Heath continued to try and find an equaliser, but it was Crowborough who got there third, again poorly defended down the left side and then an unusual error from Brackpool gifted Lambert with his 2nd of the game to end Heaths Chances 1-3.

Heath should have pulled one back straight from the kick off, Taylor putting Barbary clean through on goal, only for him to hit it straight at the advancing keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A disappointing performance and result for Heath but against a very good Crowborough side

MOM; Liam Matthews

Boss Chris Simmons said afterwards: “We didn’t defend well as a side and we didn’t win enough 1st or 2nd balls but we actually played pretty well for 60 minutes and had chances but Crowborough were excellent and were more clinical In front of goal. It was a real shame because it was a great day for the club & charity on a beautiful day for football with a brilliant crowd, but that’s football!”

Roffey 2 -2 Little Common

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

by Sam Chapman

Roffey hosted Little Common at Horsham FC due to the waterlogged pitch at the Theatre of Trees. With a 4.15 kick-off Saltdean’s victory over Alfold was known before the end of the game and it became clear that a victory would be required to keep Saltdean within reach.

For the second week running Roffey conceded a penalty in the first few minutes and again it appeared to be a wrong decision both at the time and on the match video as Mark Bevan challenged a visiting striker. One nil down early, it took Roffey twenty minutes to get into their stride against a very direct Little Common side. Kelvin Lucas broke into the area and crossed for George Cousins to shoot against the post and see the keeper scoop the ball out from what looked like behind the goal line but no goal was given. Tiago Andrade put Ricardo Fernandes through but he blasted the ball to close to the keeper. Maher and Cousins hit shots over as Roffey upped their game and after a slick passing move Cousins hit the ball into the roof of the net from fifteen yards for the equaliser.

The second half continued with Roffey having the majority of possession and Little Common looking to break. One of these attacks saw Jasper Sheikh have to get down smartly to save from Hole. Roffey continued to press and forced several corners one of which was only half cleared and when the ball was fed back into the area Andrade turned his man but could only fire over from 6 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the run of play Little Common retook the lead when a lows hot found the bottom corner of Sheikhs goal. Roffey now needed two goals in the last twenty minutes.

The equaliser eventually came from yet another corner with Jamie Wanstall timing his run perfectly to head into the top corner. The final few minutes saw Roffey throw everything at the visitors but they could not find a winner and nearly conceded another penalty when the referee waved away Little Common’s appeals.

So although the gap to Alfold was now only two points, Saltdean were all but mathematically out of reach. However if Roffey can avoid finishing bottom there is still a chance that the restructuring of the divisions for next season could include only one being relegated as was the case last season.

Roffey 2-3 Horsham YMCA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

by Martin Read

With Roffey fighting for league survival and Horsham YMCA looking to grab local bragging rights, it was a hard fought encounter at Roffey, with YM taking the points, and Roffey confirming their capability, as underlined by recent results.

YM’s Luke Roberts scored twice in 10 minutes, with a disallowed goal in between, until Kevin Lucas found the net for Roffey, the score remaining 1-2 at the break. Resuming, Roffey had major possession, until an eventual YM attack induced a miss-kick from Roffey keeper Callum Thompson, for the ball to trickle back into the goal, giving YM a flattering 1-3 lead. Roffey, though, scored again through sub Jamie Maunder, and, at the death, might have equalised from strong shots from James Maher and George Cousins.

With 6 points still available, and possibly only one side being relegated, Roffey battle on, Chairman Phil Gibbs telling the County Times: “We’ve got a game plan to further develop our facilities on and off the field. It would be a bump in the road if we go down. We weren’t really ready for this league, but we’ve learned a lot and have some great young players emerging, so we’ll improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad